Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Mandana Karimi's Moving Revelation; 'Hope People Don’t Judge Her'

Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted the reality show Lock Upp has been receiving much love and attention from fans, following the show’s new format. The show that airs on OTT, has been receiving great viewership, ever since it has started streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Recently, the weekend episode shook everyone on the show including the Tanu Weds Manu actor after contestant Mandana Karimi shared her secret.

Kangana who is known for her bold mannerism was even moved to tears after she came to know about the shocking secret that was hidden by Mandana Karimi for years. While confessing the secret, Mandana had revealed that during her ‘struggling days, a very well-known director who talks about women's rights. planned pregnancy with Mandana.”

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Mandana Karimi's shocking revelation

This revelation stirred emotional strings in the hearts of everyone present including Kangana. On Monday, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a tweet reacting to the incident and hoping that people will not judge Mandana on the basis of her revelation.

Kangana shared a tweet on her stories that spoke about the ‘horrific’ incident that happened with Mandana and how a director used her ‘emotionally in her lowest phase.’ The Twitter user in her post had also hailed Kangana for managing things well and consoling the star.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana praised the show and explained how Lock Upp is a ‘celebration of both beauty and brutality of life.’ She even wrote how life is not easy for any woman in this world. “Lock Upp is a celebration of both beauty and brutality of life…When we share our pain and our wounds, we deserve love and compassion. Hope people don’t judge her, life is anyway not easy for a woman,” Kangana wrote along with folded hands emoticon.

Kangana was left in tears when Mandana shared her experience. Mandana spoke about the time she was going through a separation from her husband and how she had a secret affair with a filmmaker at that point. Mandana was married to Gaurav in 2017 and got separated from him 5 months later. She even filed a domestic violence case against him and his family. During an episode in Lock Upp, she had stated, "We were dating each other for two and a half years and then got engaged. We were engaged for 7-8 months and then got married, which was a court marriage."

IMAGE: Instagram/ALTBalaji/KanganaRanaut