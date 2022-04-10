Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has been receiving much love and affection from the viewers. Creating a record in the OTT space, the show has garnered more than 100 million views in 19 days after it started streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player. From host Kangana's fierce attitude to the contestant's fresh yet shocking confessions, the show's intriguing content is being loved by fans and followers across the country.

The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Mandana Karimi and others.

Kangana Ranaut left in tears after Mandana Karimi confesses affair with the director

In a recent update, contestant Mandana Karimi shared her secret that left everybody in the jail in tears, including Kangana Ranaut. In a promo shared by ALTBalaji on Instagram, Mandana could be heard saying, "The time that I was struggling with my whole situation, my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women's rights. He's an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he…" This left host Kangana Ranaut and other Lock Upp' contestants in tears.

The caption under the post read, "@mandanakarimi ke secret revelation se hua #LockUpp emotional. Watch the Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm Play the @lockuppgame now." This is not the first time that Mandana has made confessions about her failed relationship. She had earlier opened up about her failed marriage with businessman Gaurav Gupta.

Mandana opens up about her failed marriage with businessman Gaurav Gupta

Mandana was married to Gaurav in 2017 and got separated from him 5 months later. She even filed a domestic violence case against him and his family. During an episode in Lock Upp, she had stated, "We were dating each other for two and a half years and then got engaged. We were engaged for 7-8 months and then got married, which was a court marriage."

She further added, "We lived together for eight months, and then it was just not good. We were then separated for four years. We got divorced recently in 2021. He pretended as though I didn't even exist. In these four years of separation, he slept with whoever I knew.