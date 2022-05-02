Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Wanted To Run Away From Home When She Was 8 Yrs Old; Here's Why

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is currently winning hearts by hosting the reality show Lock Upp. Kangana is not only fierce and unbiased but, also gives away many life lessons to the contestants. Hearing a traumatic incident of contestant Anjali Arora, the Dhaakad star revealed she wanted to pack her bag and run away from her home when she was only 8-years-old.

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, contestant Anjali Arora revealed she tried to take away her life when she was in the 11th standard. She further narrated the incident and revealed she once skived her tuitions to have fun with her classmates, about which her brother found out and slapped her before everyone. She further added, "I started crying and urged him not to tell my papa. But he told him, and they scolded me a lot. Papa also slapped me and locked me inside a room, declaring I must not step out of the house." Following the incident, she attempted suicide by drinking phenyl after closing the door. "My brother had to break it open," she added.

Kangana Ranaut intervened and claimed Anjali was giving away the wrong message. She further told the social media influencer that she was lucky to be alive and assured her she understood her situation. Kangana added, "In north India, there is this culture. I grew up there and I know about it."

The Thalaivii star further went on and revealed how she used to get into many fights with her cousins as they would go to her parents and complain about where she went and who she was with. She further revealed, "My cousins would stand near other colleges to stare at and stalk girls, but we would be thrashed if boys from their college came near our college." Kangana then told Anjali Arora, "But to think that your father, brother and mom corrected their ways because of what you did, is wrong. What you did was wrong. This is passive domination. You are lucky you are alive."

Kangana Ranaut reveals she wanted to run away from her home

Kangana Ranaut further recalled the first time she wanted to leave her house and run away mentioning that she understands the desperation to escape such an environment. She revealed, "I first packed my bags and wanted to run away from my home at the age of eight." "Everyone has thoughts but only weak and coward people act upon them," she added.

