Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is garnering praise for her latest released reality show, Lock Upp. Indian audience loves watching Ranaut's fierce yet bold appearances on the show. The show features some contestants locked up in jails for 72 days and will have to obey to the orders of host/jailer Kangana. The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Pyal Rohatgi and others.

Payal Rohatgi makes shocking revelation on Lock Upp

In a recent episode, Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi made a shocking revelation about how she used ‘vashikaran puja’ to resurrect her career. Payal claimed that the said puja helps in influencing and controlling people, adding that it never bore any results. She even asked people to not do such things, stating that no educated woman should do something like this but she was desperate at that time. The actor confessed not telling the same to anyone as nobody would be happy to hear about it.

'I had done tantrik puja to push my career': Payal

Rohatgi said in Hindi, "I have been in the industry for 15 years and there was a time when my career was not doing well. Shockingly or not shockingly, I had done tantrik puja (black magic) to push my career forward." The Lock Upp contestant further added, "My career wasn’t going well, someone told me I should get this ritual done. I don’t think any educated women, women or professionals think that one should do the puja to take their career forward." She continued, " It’s a different matter that it didn’t help me at all. It was for the producer with whom I wanted to work. I have not told anyone about this, not even my mom."

Kangana Ranaut recalls how she was accused of using black magic for her career

Reacting to this, Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut recalled how she was accused of using black magic to build her career. She opened up, "When a woman does well in her career, naysayers often feel that there’s more than just merit responsible for her rise." The Manikarnika actor told Payal that the latter is beautiful and smart and doesn’t need a tantrik to influence people. Kangana even jokingly asked Payal if she performs black magic on her fiancee Sangram Singh.

Image: Instagram/@altbalaji