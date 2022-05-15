Kangana Ranaut is always at the forefront when it comes to speaking against nepotism in the Bollywood industry. Her strong views and stone-hearted personality were not built in a day, but she became this fierce after overcoming massive hurdles in the industry, as said by Ranaut herself. The Thalaivii actor recently targeted a few actors who didn't praise her for her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Dhaakad, terming Bollywood as 'insecure'.

Kangana recently went to promote her upcoming film Dhaakad on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where she once again targeted B-town fresh face Ananya Panday by mimicking her as she termed her 'Bolly Bimbo'.

Kangana Ranaut takes a hilarious dig at Ananya Panday

A video is doing rounds on the internet which sees Kapil Sharma asking the Manikarnika actor, "Who is Bolly Bimbo?" Kangana, who appears to be taking a dig at Ananya Panday, said, "Bolly bimbo are those who can touch the tip of the nose with their tongue." She even mimicked the Gehraiyaan actor by trying to touch the tip of her nose with her tongue, in a similar fashion. This took everyone in the show including host Kapil Sharma into splits. Watch the video here:

The video is from the time when Ananya Panday showcased her 'talent' of touching her tongue to nose on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The SOTY 2 actor even said that she considers this her talent.

Kangana says people in the film industry 'refrain from praising her'

Recently, in a chat with the famous Youtuber Sidharth Kannan, Kangana Ranaut said that people in the film industry refrain from praising her. She stated, "These people don’t want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities. I always say everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise. Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party. Every person at the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer, all of you, why is it so hidden then?"

