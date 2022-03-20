Kangana Ranaut Talks About 'The Kashmir Files' With 'Lock Upp' Contestants; Watch

Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' has been garnering a lot of appreciation since the first day of the show's release. The maximum amount of credit also goes to the Manikarnika actor whose fierce and brave appearances are being loved by the audiences. In the recent episode of the popular reality show, the host and Queen star was seen hailing the Vivek Agnihotri directorial calling it the best movie like no other to date.

Kangana Ranaut talks about The Kashmir Files on 'Lock Upp'

Kangana Ranaut recently came out in support of The Kashmir Files after the movie stormed the ticket windows last weekend. The actor went on to call the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-Pallavi Joshi starrer, about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, as a 'sachi wali blockbuster' (real blockbuster). In a mini clip that surfaced online on social media, Kangana could be seen speaking with the contestants about the most-talked-about movie The Kashmir Files.

In the video, the Tanu Weds Manu actor is seen asking, "Do you know what is the current hot-topic being discussed in the country?", to which Poonam Pandey asks, "What?". Replying to her, Ranaut quipped, "Recently, a film named The Kashmir Files was released which has been declared as the most successful film in India." She added, "the film's business has left big blockbusters behind and is made on the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide."

Kangana wants The Kashmir Files to go to the Oscars

Well, Kangana has earlier stated that the film should go to the Oscars. She stated, "It should go to the Oscars. Our film industry will receive respect from the entire world. In the manner in which the Holocaust was performed, no one talks about the mass murders of Kashmiri Pandits, so people will realise that Hindu community is a minority."

While lashing out at the entire film fraternity, the National Award Winner also said, "All the industry people who are hidden in their holes like rats should come out and promote this film. They promote bad films, so why didn't they come out and promote the film. The Bollywood has become slaves to Mafia since it was all a mafia raj."

