Kanika Kapoor 'missing' From Her Apartment In Lucknow? Read Deets

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus after she returned from London on March 9. The singer had also attended a few high profile parties after returning. Recently, it was reported that the singer has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on April 6 after testing negative for coronavirus for the second time. However, even after being discharged, Kanika Kapoor was supposed to remain in isolation at her home in Lucknow for some days.

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor Returns Home Cured Of Coronavirus; Brother Says 'We Were Extremely Worried'

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor, Booked For Negligence, To Be Questioned By Police After 14-day Quarantine

Has Kanika Kapoor gone missing from her apartment?

But recent reports suggest that after being discharged from the hospital, Kanika Kapoor has gone missing from her residence in Lucknow. It is reported that Kanika Kapoor was staying at her Shalimar apartment in Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow. The singer was asked to continue staying in isolation. However, when the health department visited Kanika's apartment for her 6th testing, she was not present at home. Kanika Kapoor's family reportedly has no information about the singer.

Kanika Kapoor was tested positive on March 20 and the very next day she was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for her negligence. Reportedly, FIR was lodged against the singer for committing acts that were likely to spread the disease after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow. The gatherings also include a party where some political leaders were present.

Kanika Kapoor also took to her Instagram account to share a post about her health before one of her tests. The singer in the caption of the post said "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys ❤ Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family 🤗❤ miss them! (sic)"

Here's the post

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor Discharged From Hospital Quarantine After Testing Negative For COVID Again

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative For Coronavirus In 5th Test; To Remain In Hospital Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.