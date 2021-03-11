Kanika Mann Grooves To Tony Kakkar's 'Tera Suit' In Fun Clip; Watch Video

On March 10, Kanika Mann took to Instagram to share a reel of herself dancing and singing along to Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit. The actor can also be seen making a quick change of outfits in the song as she becomes the latest to join the 'Don't Rush' challenge. For her caption, Kanika Mann has chosen to use the lyrics of the song she is vibing to, “aaja Lukka chhuppi khelenge” (come let's play hide and seek together). The video is fun and quirky and it looks like Mann had a lot of fun making it.

Kanika Mann grooves to Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit

Kanika Mann’s video first sees the actor in a very casual get-up consisting of a blue top that has been cinched at her waist with a tie which she has paired with black track pants. Her hair, which she plays with as the video begins has been tied up in a messy updo that sways with her as she moves to the beat of the music. While in that attire she looks very fresh-faced, she can be seen emoting according to the lyrics of the song that is being played and moving to the beat.

Viewers can then witness a complete change come upon her on Kanika Mann’s Instagram post. She changes her attire accordingly, in time, to the beat of the music and in the blink of an eye, she can be seen transforming into a traditional attire. As the lyrics talk of a girl in a tight suit, Kanika Mann shows off her dance moves in a yellow suit. She has chosen to wear a statement neck-piece that is silver in colour to compliment her look.

She has styled her hair in a braid that comes down her shoulder as it reaches towards her waist. She can be seen singing along as well as she dances in the typical Punjabi style that the song calls for. The reel ends with the actor emoting in reaction to the lyrics of the song and the last thing seen is Kanika Mann coming close to the camera and winking into it.