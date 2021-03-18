Kanika Mann Shares Video Of Her Gym Workout; Fans Call Her "Hardworking Girl"

Kanika Mann is best known for playing the lead role of Guddan in the hit show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega. She has made quite a name for herself in the television industry and has been steadily gaining popularity on social media. She posts quite frequently on social media and keeps her fans and followers updated about what she is up to. In her latest post, she has shared a video of herself working out hard at the gym, which has promptly received cheers from her fans.

Kanika Mann shares a video of her gym workout

This is not the first time that the actor has shared a video of her gym workout. She has also posted a few other videos, where she can be seen working her muscles out with the weights. In her latest video, she is seen working her legs out with the use of weights while doing squats. Dressed in a proper training outfit, the actor is visibly seen breaking a sweat while squatting and pushed herself, before eventually deciding to take a rest with a smile on her face.

She wrote a simple yet amusing caption on the post, “Basssss ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚”; which basically translates to “enough”. She also wrote a comic caption for the post, saying that after she had enough of the exercise. Her fans took no time in sending their praises for her in the comments section. They complimented her for working hard at the gym and even sent their words of motivation for her. She had received many more of such comments in her previous workout videos as well.

Image courtesy: Kanika Mann's Instagram comments

Before getting into TV serials and acting, Kanika had professionally worked as a model and even won the title of Miss Continental in Miss India Elite 2015. Kanika was seen on screen for the first time in the Punjabi music video Roohafza by Sharry Mann. She also worked in other music videos such as Tera Naam, Pagal and others. Kanika eventually found her way in television and landed up a lead role in her popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega.

