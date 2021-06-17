Kanika Mann To Make Digital Debut Opposite THIS 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Contestant: Report

Kanika Mann is popularly known as Guddan from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She was recently in the news after it was announced that she might play Bondita in the show Barrister Babu after it takes a leap. But it's been reported that Kanika Mann will not be joining the cast of Barrister Babu, instead will be making her digital debut soon.

Kanika Mann to be paired opposite one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

According to SpotBoye, Kanika Mann will not be joining the cast of Barrister Babu as Bondita. She rejected the offer because Kanika had already signed for a web series with an OTT platform. The name of the said OTT platform or the web series is not yet revealed. What we do know is that the web series will be a love story of a couple with a certain age gap. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and actor Arjun Bijlani is said to be paired opposite Kanika and she will soon begin filming for the same.

Although this web series is Kanika's debut in the digital space, the case is not the same for Arjun Bijlani. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor made his debut on the OTT platform with the web series State Of Siege:26/11 which premiered on Zee5. The show's cast also included Arjan Bajwa, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev and Sid Makkar in prominent roles.

Arjun Bijlani is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with 12 other participants. The theme of this season is 'Darr vs Dare'. It is said to premiere in July 2021, but a final release date is not yet announced. Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram and hinted that the show might reveal the premiere date soon. He wrote "coming soon" in the caption, thus raising anticipation amongst the show's fans.

As for Kanika Mann, she played the titular role of Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega until the show went off the air in January 2021. She was recently seen in the song Ik Munda. Shortly after Guddan... went off the air, she took to Instagram to tease about her upcoming projects. She posted on Instagram saying that something exciting is coming up for her Haryanvi fans.

