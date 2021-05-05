Kanika Mann Wants All Lovers To Know THIS Important Message During Lockdown

Actor Kanika Mann has a special message for all couples in her brand new Instagram Reels video. The Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor has taken to her Instagram handle to share an important skit asking people to stay indoors amid the ongoing pandemic. She used Guru Randhawa's new song as the background music and inspiration for the short video.

In the video, Kanika is seen chatting with her boyfriend and expressing their love for each other. During the conversation, Kanika's boyfriend tells her that he misses her very much and wants to meet her. Kanika is happy but confused as she does not want to go against the lockdown guidelines. To motivate her in her decision she finds a newspaper with the headline "Lockdown till May 10, 2021".

She explains to her boyfriend that it may be difficult to meet during the lockdown. He responds by saying he wants to meet her no matter what. Reluctantly, she agrees and gets ready to leave her house but stops as she remembers her decision could affect the health of her old parents. She immediately pulls out her phone and tells her boyfriend to "Stay home and stay safe". In her caption, Kanika went on to give all the couples a message writing, "Chupchap ghar raho sab! Aashiqui baad me kar lena...".

Kanika Mann's strong message on staying home during lockdown

The new Instagram Reels video on Guru Randhawa's Doob Gaye received several kudos from Kanika Mann's followers. They appreciated her for spreading the important message writing, "Super" and dropping clapping emojis for their favourite actor. One fan humorously wrote, "Corona ne toh Aashiqui rok di" (Corona has stopped romance). Another fan poked fun at the actor asking who she was texting during the skit. Overall, the actor received loads of appreciation for her message. The video received more than 60,000 likes.

Kanika Mann had tested positive for coronavirus on April 5, 2021. In a statement shared by Bollywood Hungama, she explained how she was feeling sick since she was constantly travelling for work. She assured fans that she was under quarantine and asked them to stay safe and stay at home. During her isolation, she retreated from social media platforms to heal and asked her fans to keep her in their prayers.

IMAGE: KANIKA MANN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.