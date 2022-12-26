Kanwar Dhillon Pens Emotional Note For Close Friend Tunisha Sharma: ‘Rest In Peace Tunu’

Kanwar Dhillon, TV star and Tunisha's friend, who shared a strong bond with the actor and was among the first ones to reach the hospital, on Monday posted a heartfelt note in memory of his late friend.

The 21-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide on the set of the TV serial "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" in Mumbai's Vasai area on Saturday (December 24).

Taking to Instagram, Kanwar Dhillon shared some pictures of him and Tunisha together. The actor wrote a long and emotional letter to Tunisha, where he said that she should’ve reached out to him before taking the drastic step.

In the post, Dhillon wrote, "Dear Tunisha, I'm upset with you for leaving us like this! Ek call karleti tunu,sirf ek call. I have been through with you in your toughest battles,ye bhi jeet lete yaar! I cannot come to terms with the fact that you are gone at such a young age leaving behind your loving mother and flourishing career.”

He added, “You worked so hard for everything in life,aise hi chodh gayi? We were all so proud of you at home. Kitni memories hain yaar tere saath,kaise bhul jaun? You spent 3 months staying with us in the first lockdown and by the time you went back to chandigarh you were a changed person. We were happy you found a family in us here! Teri health,Teri struggle,Teri pehli car sabkuch mein tere saath tha main.”

He further wrote: “I was always rooting for you,even when you didn't know! Seeing you lying lifeless in the hospital with your mother by my side broke something within me. Tujhe ambulance leke jaane main bohot himmat lagi,par mujhe hi leke jaana tha! Tomorrow will be a tough day,tujhe alvida jo kehna hai..Wish this was a bad dream!.”

“Teri sirf umar choti thi,par tera dil aur tere sapne bohot bade the. This is the toughest goodbye of my life! Kanu,suno yaar meri help kardo please! I'll miss this,I'll miss this..Kaash ye ek aur baar boldiya hota,main aajata..Rest in Peace Tunu,” he concluded.

See Kanwar Dhillon’s Instagram post here:

Here’s all we know about Tunisha Sharma’s death:

Sharma, who was shooting for "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" on Saturday, had gone to the washroom on the show's set. When she did not return for a long time, the door was broken down and she was found hanging inside, an official said.

On Sunday, the police arrested Sharma's 27-year old co-actor Sheezan M Khan in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the charge of abetting her suicide.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police in Mumbai registered a case against Khan under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him, the station house officer of Valiv police station said.

In her complaint, her mother claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe into the case was underway.

Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday alleged that Sheezan Khan had cheated and used her daughter. Talking to reporters, Sharma's mother claimed Khan deceived her daughter.

"Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," she alleged.

"Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child," the distraught mother said.

Meanwhile, the police are presently verifying the WhatsApp chats and call records of Tunisha Sharma and Khan, an official said.

Asked if Sharma was pregnant, an official from the probe team said there was no indication of pregnancy in the preliminary autopsy report.

(With inputs from PTI)