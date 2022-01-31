Kapil Declares Love For Deepika On TKSS; Latter Asks Him To Co-star With Her In Movie

Gehraiyaan is among the most anticipated films in Bollywoood at the moment. The film marks the return of Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra after a while, while the pairing of Deepika Padukone's first full-fledged film in two years and her equation with emerging stars like Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been raising excitement among fans. The poster, teaser and trailer of the film have generated buzz till now, and the stars plan to take it further.

They have been promoting the film with back-to-back events, stepping out every day. One such event was an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The cast, also including Dhairya Karwa had a blast during the shooting of the episode.

Deepika Padukone & co have gala time on The Kapil Sharma Show

The episode starring Gehraiyaan stars will be aired next weekend, and the makers shared a promo before its telecast. In the video, Kapil expresses his fondness for Deepika by singing the iconic song Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna for her, and the actor too responds by singing it along with the comedian. They then share an embrace and smiles.

Kapil then asks her after historical and social films, would she be keen to do a comedy film, and whom would she cast in it. As she prepared to answer, he then says, 'There is only who is trending on Twitter today."

Deepika understood that he was hinting at himself and asked, "That person's name is Kapil Sharma?"

The Padmaavat star then replies, "I would want you to direct me and also be my co-star in the film, and you can also produce it if you wish."

Kapil loved the idea and jokingly replies, "Anything for Deepika. You take all my wealth."

The Firangi star also admits that he forgets his lines when he was with Deepika, and when the latter asks what happened. He replies, "I wish you had asked me before what happened, so I would have replied." However, when she asks, "Kaise ho?" he is speechless.

Some of the other highlights of the episode was the stars playing a twisted version of 'Dumb Charades' with quirky modifications, involving 'angoor', 'langoor' and 'aloo', of Deepika's famous dialogue 'Ek chutki sindhoor ki keemat tum kya jaano ramesh babu'.

Naveen Prabhakar also dressed up quirkily as Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, for one of the acts.