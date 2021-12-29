Kapil Jokes If SS Rajamouli Is Actually Simple Or 'is He Is Trying To Hoodwink IT Dept?'

Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli and actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to promoting their highly-anticipated flick, RRR. The cast of the upcoming film recently appeared as guests on Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the upcoming historical drama. Several promo videos from the episode have been shared by the channel on their social media. In one of the videos shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil Sharma can be seen teasing Rajamouli about making such grand films and yet being a 'simple man.'

Kapil Sharma teases SS Rajamouli

In the video shared by the channel, host and comedian Kapil Sharma can be seen saying, "Rajamouli sir itni grand filmein banate hai, hume laga tha yeh haathi pe baith ke aayenge (Rajamouli sir makes such grand films, we thought he would enter on an elephant)." He further called the filmmaker a 'simple man' and teasing him, he asked, "Sir, aap seriously itne simple hai ya income tax ki nazron se bachte hai aap (are you actually a simple man or is this just an act to hoodwink the income tax department)?" Listening to this, Rajamouli burst into laughter.

Kapil Sharma then asked Jr NTR about his fitness trainer taking 18 months for his nine-kilo weight gain for the film. He joked, "Woh seriously aapka wazan badha raha tha ya apna payment badha raha tha zyada time leke (Was he actually making you gain weight or taking longer just to increase his payment)?"

During the conversation, Kapil, while addressing Alia, said that she has earlier talked about being attracted to scents. He questioned, "Agar koi ladka aapko propose karta hai, aap kya bolti hai? Soch ke bataungi ya soong ke bataungi (If a guy proposes to you, how do you respond? Do you tell him that you will think about it or that you will sniff him and let him know)?" Responding to the same, she answered, "Jo bhi propose karega, I am sure maine already soonga hi hoga (Whoever proposes to me, I am sure I would have already smelled him)."

RRR revolves around the incidents unfolding after a British Governor's capture of a girl, and Komaram Bheem turning a 'protector' for her. The British then employ Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is with the British Police, to nab Bheem. The duo initially becomes friends and promise to give it all for their friendship.

The ensemble cast of the movie includes Jr NTR portraying the role of Komaram Bheem, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, and many more.

(Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial)