Recently, Shark Tank's 'sharks' graced Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show. Several promo videos of the same have been shared by the channel on their verified Instagram handle. In one of the promos, host and comedian Kapil Sharma can be seen having a hilarious encounter with Peyush Bansal, who is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's hilarious encounter with Shark Tank's 'shark' Peyush Bansal

The video shared by Sony TV on the photo-sharing site begins with Kapil introducing Peyush to the audience, along with the other 'sharks'- Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

In the video, one can see Kapil reveals he prepared a list about the valuation of the entrepreneurs' respective businesses before their arrival. Speaking about Peyush, Kapil shares his company's net worth is Rs 37,500 crore. Further joking about the overwhelming sum, Aman Gupta tells Kapil, "Yeh thoda pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di (Peyush is a little worried because you have quoted his less net worth)."

Kapil, who evidently is astonished, replies, "Ye aapko kam lag rahi hai? Hum langot pehen ke himachal chale jaye (This seems less to you, should I retire to the hills)?" Kapil's answer left everyone in splits, including Peyush, Aman and Archana Puran Singh. The promo also shows Kiku Sharda hilariously asking Peyush for cash in exchange for a Lenskart voucher.

The entrepreneur then offers Kiku his own glasses by saying he will indeed look 'cool' in those. As Kiku puts them on, Kapil starts comparing him to 'a chimpanzee with an MBA degree.' The comedian also suggests that he and other guests should venture into filmmaking. The episode featuring Shark Tank honchos will air next Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, on Shark Tank India, the entrepreneurs or the titular 'sharks' appear as potential investors, who hear out ideas from the upcoming entrepreneurs. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial