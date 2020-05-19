Kapil Sharma And His Other Co-actor's Connection With 'Angry Birds 2': Did You Know?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular stand-up comedy and talk shows in the country. It revolves around Kapil Sharma and his 'neighbours' along with celebrity guests. But do you know that some popular faces of The Kapil Sharma show have a connection with the Hollywood film The Angry Birds Movie 2?

The Angry Birds 2 is an animated comedy film based on Rovio Entertainment's Angry Birds video game series. Released in 2019, it is directed by Thurop Van Orman. The films feature the members of Kapil Sharma Show in it as the voice the characters. The Hindi version of Angry Birds 2 has Kapil Sharma as Red along with Kiku Sharda as Leonard and Archana Puran Singh as Zeta. In the show, Kapil is the lead actor, Kiku plays several characters such as Bumper Lottery, Kaccha Yadav, Santosh and more. Archana Puran Singh is the permanent guest replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Kapil Sharma revealed that he would voice Red in Angry Bird 2 on his social media handles. He shared a post with a caption, “Hey guys, meet Red.. he's got something to tell you, stay tuned for more 😎🤙”. Kapil was talking in English and as soon as the camera pans on him, he runs away.

Kiku Sharda announced the news with a hilarious video. He posted the video and mentioned that his bickering with Kapil Sharma will move from the show to the film. Kiku captioned the post, “Miliye Leonard, the pig, se ,,,,,,, #angrybirdsmovie2 jald aa rahi hai @kapilsharma @archanapuransingh”.

Kapil Sharma also introduced Archana Puran Singh as Zeta. He posted a video that shows Zeta going over her daily routine. The comedian’s caption read, “Angry Birds 2 The mother of all villains is here and she is ready to unleash her wrath, as @archanapuransingh voices Zeta in our Film @AngrybirdsmovieIN Watch her devise her master plan in #AngryBirdsMovie2 against me as Red . Watch it in cinemas in Hindi on August 23.”

In The Angry Birds 2, the birds are forced to team up with the pigs when an advanced weapon threatens both Bird and Piggy Islands. It received mostly positive reviews from the audiences and fared well at the Indian box office. The English version of the movie features the voice of Jason Sudeikis as Red, Bill Harder as King Leonard Mudbeard and Leslie Jones as Zeta with Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown and others.

