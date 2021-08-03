Kapil Sharma & Mika Singh Share Meal With Daler Mehandi & Son; Have Plenty To Reminisce

Comedian Kapil Sharma and rapper Mika Singh enjoy a lavish dinner with Daler Mehandi and his son, Gurdeep Mehandi. Mika Singh uploaded a reel onto his Instagram account, where the gang can be seen having a fun conversation and laughing among one another. The reel is captioned, ‘Having a yummy homemade with @dalermehndikingofpop @kapilsharma @gurdeepmehndi #aajkiparty @dalermehndikingofpop ki taraf se thank you @gurdeepmehndi and @nikkimehndi Bhabi for the amazing food.’

In the video, the song, Hum Hain Aur Unki Khushi Hai by the talented artist, Rahat Ali. The video also witnesses Kapil Sharma entering the room with a glass for himself. The gang seems to be de-stressing over a delicious meal and splendid company. Gurdeep Mehandi commented on the video with the angel and joint hands emoticons.

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh’s friendship

Mika Singh has always been a close friend of the talk show host Kapil Sharma and two two go way back. The singer also graced Comedy Nights With Kapil with his presence in an episode in 2019, alongside Daler Mehndi. Others who featured on the episode included Jasbir Jassi and Hans Raj Hans .

The hilarious episode saw the gang recalling and reminiscing over some memories together and taking a walk down memory lane. They discussed how Daler Mehndi’s harmonium player did not know how to play Tutak tutak tutiya. The incident was discussed at length, leaving the audience in splits.

What’s next for Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma show went off air in the beginning of the year, as Sharma wanted to spend more time with his wife, daughter and newborn son. However, the show is all geared up to return with yet another season soon. It will feature Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri and many others.

Fans have already begun to speculate who the first guest on the hilarious talk show will be. They guess it will be Akshay Kumar, as the actor has numerous films releasing in the near future. However, regardless of who will inaugurate the brand new season, fans are excited and wait in anticipation for the first episode to air.

Picture Credits: Mika Singh-Instagram

