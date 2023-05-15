Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh's Children Steal The Show With Adorable Ramp Walk | WATCH

Comedian Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh once again captured the spotlight, this time accompanied by their adorable children. On the night of May 14, the duo attended an event where they took to the ramp with their respective kids, creating a delightful spectacle that quickly went viral on social media. The event highlights the love and adoration people have for Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh, as their little ones become stars in their own right.

Kapil Sharma, holding the hand of his three-year-old daughter Anayra, made a charming entry in a matching black outfit. The father-daughter duo received an outpouring of love from the audience as Kapil waved and encouraged his daughter to do the same. Anayra even blew a flying kiss, melting hearts all around.

The video of Kapil and Anayra’s ramp walk caught the attention of viewers, who couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the little girl and her parents. Comments flooded in, comparing her to her father and mother, and even suggesting a resemblance to her grandmother. Fans gushed over her innocence and adorable smile, affirming that she truly stole the show.

Bharti Singh, accompanied by her son Laksh aka Golla, also made a memorable appearance on the ramp. Krushna Abhishek, seen cradling Golla in his lap, held Bhati’s hand as they confidently strolled together. The trio garnered loud applause and whistles from the crowd. Gola, a bit bewildered by the massive gathering, playfully teased the audience, capturing everyone’s hearts.

More About Beti Fashion Fundraiser Show

Anu Ranjan recently organised the annual Beti Fashion Fundraiser show in support of her BETI initiative, which aims to empower women and promote their leadership and participation in all areas of society. The BETI initiative advocates for increased representation of women in the workforce, as well as community-driven solutions for ethical change. As in previous years, the event drew support from numerous celebrities who pledged to support the No More Fear campaign.

The fans expressed their affection for Bharti and Golla through a shower of red heart emojis as they watched the heartwarming video. Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh have entertained audiences with their comedy for years, and now their little ones are becoming stars in their own right. The viral video of their children’s ramp walk serves as a testament to the immense love and adoration people have for these beloved comedians.