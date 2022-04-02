Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is a household name and also one of the most popular stars in the TV industry. Kapil Sharma has worked extremely hard throughout his career and gained recognition with his comedy stints. As the comedian and occasional actor rang into his 41st birthday today, April 2, he celebrated his special day with the iconic Bollywood villains - Ashish Vidyarthi, Yashpal Sharma, Mukesh Rishi and Abhimanyu Singh - on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The latest promo of the upcoming episode of TKSS saw four Bollywood actors, who are known for their ace negative roles in films, graced the show. Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Yashpal Sharma, who are known for delivering lasting performances and playing the lead antagonist in a plethora of films, shared laughs with birthday boy Kapil Sharma. As per the latest promo, while they were busy shooting the episode, Krushna Abhishek, dressed as Sapna, reminded everyone of a special surprise. He then announced it is Kapil's birthday and the studio audience gave the comedian a standing ovation. He then cut a cake and celebrated with the show's cast and guests. Sharing the promo of the upcoming episode, SonyTV India wrote, "Jo saari duniya ko hasaata hai, uss ka janamdin dhoomdhaam se manana toh banta hai! Happy Birthday."

Kapil Sharma receives a warm birthday wish from Bollywood celebrities

Kapil Sharma shares a good bond with a majority of Bollywood celebrities as he regularly interacts with them on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. He especially shares a close friendship with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. As the comedian turned a year older, Akshay Kumar shared a cute photo along with a heartwarming wish for Kapil. The photo saw Akshay Kumar giving a peck on Kapil's cheek as they hugged each other. Sharing the photo, the Bachchhan Paanday actor wrote, "I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday."

I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho 😜 Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/Eg9RbzN8QX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is all set to star in yet another Bollywood film. Last month, the actor began shooting for his untitled film helmed by Nandita Das. The actor earlier starred in the 2015 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial