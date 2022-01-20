Kapil Sharma Details Stardom Journey: 'Mumbai Gives Scooter Walas Like Me Opportunities'

Ahead of the release of Kapil Sharma's highly-anticipated first-ever stand-up comedy special on Netflix titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, the comedian opened up about his struggling days and revealed how he had no plans to be a part of the entertainment industry and tried entering the BSF. He even revealed how his father introduced him to a couple of musicians as he wanted him to do something big.

Kapil Sharma goes candid about his initial days in Mumbai

As Kapil Sharma, along with all his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his Netflix comedy special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, the artist talked about how people would laugh at him if he detailed his journey into Bollywood. Stating further, he mentioned that he first tried for BSF, then went into Army while his father wanted him to do something creative in life. He also added that when he later came to Mumbai, he used to roam around Juhu Beach looking out for directors and added how things changed thereafter.

Speaking his heart out, Kapil Sharma stated, “I had no plan as such. People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya, my father and uncles were part of the police force. But Papa kaafi musicians ko jante the and ended up introducing me to them. He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life. I remember the first time I came to Mumbai with my friends. We would roam around Juhu Beach looking out for directors as if they had nothing better to do in life. From then to now - things have changed so much. That’s Mumbai, that’s what it does. It gives scooter walas like me an opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people. Mujhe yaad hai mai bilkul naya tha Mumbai mein and was unaware of what was coming my way, making my way through the bustling streets of Mumbai, only dreaming of being where I am now.”

Kapil Sharma's first-ever stand-up comedy on Netflix has been slated to release on January 28, 2022. Netflix even released the trailer of the comedy special giving glimpses of the comedian speaking his heart out while leaving the audience in splits. Watch-

