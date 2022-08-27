Kapil Sharma Flaunts Outfit As He Asks If 'boys Can Wear Pink'; Draws Tamannaah's Reaction

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to leave viewers in splits with the new season of his talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Ahead of the show, the comedian gave a sneak peek into his new look for the upcoming season. Seemingly, with the new season, the comedian is also set to break stereotypes as he flaunted a pink outfit and asked fans if "boys can wear pink." The actor also attempted to catch Tamannaah Bhatia's attention to the post and succeeded.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma dropped a throwback picture of himself flaunting a pink outfit and revealed how it is a "masculine" colour. In the pic, the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun star was seen giving away an intense look in a pink knitted t-shirt. Sharing the photo, the actor tagged Tamannaah Bhatia and asked his fans if boys can wear pink. Sharma further informed his fans how pink was worn by men in the past and that flaunting the colour does not diminish one's "manliness."

Kapil Sharma wrote, "I just googled it r u reading @tamannaahspeaks. Can boys wear pink? Yes, you read that right, real men wear pink. Pink Is A Masculine And Cool Colour For Guys Unknown to many, historically, pink wasn't always a feminine colour. In the 18th century, for instance, men were known to wear pink silk suits that had floral… Men wear pink and it does not diminish your manliness! 28-Mar-2021."

Tamnaah Bhatia, Archana Puran Singh and more react to the post

Many celebrities reacted to Sharma's post and lauded his look. While Karan Tacker wrote, "Liking the new look bro!" Karanvir Bohra commented, "No paaji.....u just googlied everyone with your support chic look." Bahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia also reacted to the post and wrote, "Killing it."

Archana Puran Singh revealed how Sharma's wife Ginny has been styling him for a while. Complimenting the actor, she wrote, "In fact the hot pink you wore for the last episode is my favourite look for you Kapil. I messaged Ginni also since she's styling you na. Please don't change your stylist now."

Kapil Sharma seemingly made sure for Tamannaah Bhatia to have enough pink on her Instagram feed. The Himmatwala star recently shared a picture of her sporting a stunning pink pantsuit. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Missing Melbourne big pink time," with the word "big" strikes off.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show will return to SonyTv on September 10. The show will see most of its cast reprise their roles apart from Krushna Abhishek.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma