Kapil Sharma Gets Birthday Wishes From Sunil Grover, Fans Wish To See Them Together Again

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma recently celebrated his 40th birthday and received many wishes from fans as well as several popular celebrities from the entertainment industry. Even Sunil Grover sent birthday wishes to him that led to many of the fans urging them both to patch things up between them and come back on the stage together.

Sunil Grover sends wishes on Kapil Sharma’s birthday

Sunil Grover recently took to his Twitter handle and wished Kapil Sharma on his birthday. In the post, he also sent lots of wishes and love to him and wished for his health and happiness. In return, Kapil Sharma also responded with gratitude and stated how much he loved him.

When Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover publicly showcased the differences between them, fans were left in sorrow as the duo was appreciated for their performance on television. Hence, when fans saw Sunil Grover wishing Kapil Sharma on his birthday, they began dropping in their thoughts about how much they wished to see them together on stage. Many of the fans also stated that the two artists should forget all the bad memories from the past and come back again like brothers. Some of the fans also mentioned that they were eagerly waiting to see them together and laugh at their jokes while many others stated that they were happy to see the mutual respect between them despite everything that happened in the past. Some of them also dropped in comments asking about Kapil Sharma’s new show while others wished him a happy birthday. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kapil Sharma’s Twitter post through which he thanked Sunil Grover for his warm birthday wishes.

But sir all Indian waiting when both u come togetherðŸ‘«...

Please come ....

Not for each other or money matter.

But rest of the peoples..

It also a "Corona virusðŸ¦ ðŸ˜·" Time

Lots of people will give us so much blessing... Please

Please

Please

Please

Please......Come. Together. — Dinesh Kumar Koli (@dineshkoli98) April 4, 2021

Ab aa bhi jao sath mein yaar. Kitna tadpaoge?.. Andar hi andar pyar bhi krte ho ek dusre se, sath mein kaam bhi krna chahte ho lekin kar nhi rahe. Arey jhappi pao aur hamein hasao. ðŸ˜Plss ajao sath dono paaji..ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Sarthak Agarwal (@DreamerSarthak) April 5, 2021

Arey thank you sey baat nahi banega kapil bhai ab dr mashoor ji ka haat tham hi lo pls ...ap bhi comedy king ho parr eksaath sara hindustan aapko sath haste huwe dekhna chahate hey — Anurag Mishra (@AnuragMishea) April 4, 2021

Happy birthday Kapil Paji .

India miss your Jodi

( Sunil & Kapil Paji ) — Supratim Datta (@SupratimDatta4) April 4, 2021

Let's remove all bad memories.come together again like brothers, we miss your pair — manoj (@manuhearty) April 4, 2021

Not only by Sunil Grover, but Kapil Sharma also received birthday wishes from other celebrity artists namely Neeti Mohan, Anirudh Dave, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Richa Sharma, Sakshi Malik, Aanchal Munjal, Hiten Tejwani, Sushil Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Bose Roy, Pranitha Subhash, Sukhbir Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Daler Mehendi and several other celebrities.

