Last Updated:

Kapil Sharma Gets Birthday Wishes From Sunil Grover, Fans Wish To See Them Together Again

On the occasion of Kapil Sharma's birthday, Sunil Grover sent some warm wishes to him to which many of the fans expressed to see them perform together again

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Kapil Sharma's photos, Sunil Grover's photos 

Kapil Sharma's Instagram, Sunil Grover's Instagram 


Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma recently celebrated his 40th birthday and received many wishes from fans as well as several popular celebrities from the entertainment industry. Even Sunil Grover sent birthday wishes to him that led to many of the fans urging them both to patch things up between them and come back on the stage together. 

READ | Mahima Chaudhry's camera fails to do 'justice' to pic feat Sunil Grover & Mukesh Chhabra

Sunil Grover sends wishes on Kapil Sharma’s birthday

Sunil Grover recently took to his Twitter handle and wished Kapil Sharma on his birthday. In the post, he also sent lots of wishes and love to him and wished for his health and happiness. In return, Kapil Sharma also responded with gratitude and stated how much he loved him. 

READ | Kapil Sharma reveals why he was using wheelchair at airport, assures 'I am good'

When Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover publicly showcased the differences between them, fans were left in sorrow as the duo was appreciated for their performance on television. Hence, when fans saw Sunil Grover wishing Kapil Sharma on his birthday, they began dropping in their thoughts about how much they wished to see them together on stage. Many of the fans also stated that the two artists should forget all the bad memories from the past and come back again like brothers. Some of the fans also mentioned that they were eagerly waiting to see them together and laugh at their jokes while many others stated that they were happy to see the mutual respect between them despite everything that happened in the past. Some of them also dropped in comments asking about Kapil Sharma’s new show while others wished him a happy birthday. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kapil Sharma’s Twitter post through which he thanked Sunil Grover for his warm birthday wishes.

READ | Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Sardool Sikander, shares daughter's first Lohri video

 

Not only by Sunil Grover, but Kapil Sharma also received birthday wishes from other celebrity artists namely Neeti Mohan, Anirudh Dave, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Richa Sharma, Sakshi Malik, Aanchal Munjal, Hiten Tejwani, Sushil Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Bose Roy, Pranitha Subhash, Sukhbir Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Daler Mehendi and several other celebrities.

Image Source- Kapil Sharma's Instagram, Sunil Grover's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT