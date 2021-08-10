Kapil Sharma Gives A Sneak Peek Into New Set Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Pics

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into the new set of his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian and popular host dropped a series of pictures featuring the new set for his renewed season of the comedy show on television. Sharing the pictures, Sharma asked his fans and followers how the new set looked. Many netizens and celebrity friends dropped positive comments.

Kapil Sharma drops pictures of the new set of The Kapil Sharma Show

In the pictures, the new set of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show, looked vibrant. The set had new add-ons such as Hotel Chill Palace and a 10-star special general store. Giving a glimpse into his set, Kapil Sharma wrote, "How’s the new set friends? #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #newseason #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial '#comedy' '#fun' '#masti' '#tv' '#television' '#tvshow' '#happiness' '#familytime' '#blessings' '#gratitude.'"

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and express their excitement for the new season. Dr. Anadi Mishra commented, "The best ever set," while Himanshu Soni wrote, "Beautiful as always bro." Warda Khan S Nadiadwala chipped in, "Faaaab" with fire emojis, while singer Mika Singh added, "Congratulations and welcome back." Several fans and followers dropped 'beautiful, amazing, very nice' in the comments along with lovely emojis.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma dropped a picture featuring himself and Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Kumar appeared on the sets of the comedy show to promote his upcoming period thriller drama, Bell Bottom. In the picture, Kumar can be seen making a go for Sharma's feet. Sharing the picture, Sharma penned, "सुप्रसिद्ध फ़िल्म अभिनेता श्री अक्षय कुमार अपनी नयी फ़िल्म #bellbottom के लिए आशीर्वाद लेते हुए (Renowned film actor Mr. Akshay Kumar taking blessings for his new film #bellbottom)."

Many netizens were quick enough to drop hilarious comments. Responding to his post, Khiladi Kumar has written, "और आशीर्वाद के बाद श्री अक्षय कुमार श्री कपिल शर्मा का दिमाग़ उनके घुटने में ढूँढते हुए ! (And after blessing Mr. Akshay Kumar searching for Mr. Kapil Sharma's mind in his knee!)."

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to air on Sony TV on August 21. The comedy show will also feature Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh. Kapil Sharma reportedly took a break from the show to be with his wife, Ginni Chatrath as the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Trishaan Sharma, in February this year.

