Kapil Sharma Has A Witty Reaction When Fan Asks, “What He Cooks Well For Ginni?"

Kapil Sharma is known for his quick come-backs on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the comedian and host proved that he can come back with witty replies without a camera or an audience. Recently, he did Q&A round with his fans with the hashtag #askkapil. Many fans asked away several questions to Kapil, out of which most of the replies from Kapil were jokes and worth laughing at. One such tweet was when a fan asked if he cooks for Ginni, his wife, and whether she loves it. However, you could have never imagined his reply to the question.

Kapil Sharma's Q&A session with fans

Kapil Sharma’s hilarious answer to a fan question

The question that was shared by the fans read, “What is one thing you cook tremendously well & Ginni love to see you cook it every time?”. Anyone would expect Kapil to spell out a dish. However, he cracked a realistic joke. He answered by saying, “Her brain and she hates it.” Several fans could not hold back their laughter as seen in the comments section.

Here is what the fan asked followed by Kapil Sharma’s witty answer:

@KapilSharmaK9

What is one thing you cook tremendously well & Ginni love to see you to cook it everytime ?#AskKapil — Ashutosh Anand (@ashutosh0211) April 27, 2020

Her brain n she hates it 😂 https://t.co/JwQILyayqh — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Kapil Sharma's fans went berserk in the comments section

@KapilSharmaK9

तुम्हे क्या पता बॉलीवुड में चमकते सितारों के बीच चांद हो तुम।।1।।

हर रोते चेहरे की मुस्कान हो तुम।

हम इंसानों के बीच एक भगवान हो तुम।।2।।



I love you Kapil sir... love you so much... — Shayar Prince (@PrinceShayar) April 27, 2020

The love story of Kapil Sharma and Ginni is similar to a fairytale

Kapil Sharma revealed in an interview that he met Ginni during college days. He was smitten over her when she danced on a traditional Punjabi dance form. The stand up comedian reveals that after that he tried to talk to her through several means, finally succeeding. Ginni, on the other hand, has stood by Kapil Sharma during thick and thin. Reports suggest that Kapil Sharma faced a tough time back in 2016 when he had a rift with Sunil Grover over creative differences. He was also struck by several illegal encroachment allegations by the BMC. However, Ginni never left his side. She took his side no matter what, reports suggest that it was Ginni who helped Kapil overcome his slump of two years. The two got hitched back in 2018. Kapil Sharma and Ginni are blessed with a baby girl, whose photo the former shares several times on his Instagram.

