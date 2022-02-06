Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan Remember Singing Legend Lata Mangeshkar; 'Always In Our Hearts'

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 92 years old at the time of her demise. Several members from the film fraternity, who collaborated with the late singer expressed their grief on the loss of 'Lata Didi.' Joining the list is actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan who paid their condolences to the departed soul.

Kapil Sharma pays heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Kapil Sharma on Sunday took to his Instagram handle and paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran singer. Kapil shared a video, where Mangeshkar can be seen singing the evergreen song Lag Jaa Gale from the film Woh Kaun Thi. Sharing the video, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor penned a long caption in hindi. He wrote "अलविदा लता दीदी 🙏 आपके साथ मुलाक़ातें और आपकी प्यारी बातें हमेशा याद रहेंगी।आने वाली बहुत सारी पीढ़ियाँ आपके ग़ानों से बहुत कुछ सीखती रहेंगी।आप हमेशा हमारे दिलों में रहेंगी 🙏 #RipLataMangeshkar" (Goodbye Lata Didi 🙏 Meetings with you and your lovely words will always be remembered. Many generations to come will continue to learn a lot from your songs. You will always be in our hearts)

Here take a look at his post-

Hina Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Actor Hina Khan took to her Twitter handle and offered her condolences to the late singer. Hina started her tweet with the lyrics of Lag Jaa Gale song from the film Woh Kaun Thi. The Hacked actress wrote "Shayad Phir iss janam mai mulakaat ho na ho.. #LagJaaGaleThere will be no one like you #latamangeshkar Ji..No one.. Rest in peace Om Shanti.. prayers and condolences (Bouquet emoji)"

Here take a look at her tweet-

Shayad Phir iss janam mai mulakaat ho na ho.. #LagJaaGale

There will be no one like you #latamangeshkar Ji..No one..

Rest in peace 🙏 Om Shanti..

prayers and condolences 💐 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 6, 2022

Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM