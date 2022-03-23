Kapil Sharma Hits Back After Netizen Asks, 'trying To Butter Up For Rajya Sabha Ticket?'

Stars of the The Great Indian Laughter Challenge recently were in the news, when season 1 contestant Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab, and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was a judge on the show, lost in the recently-held elections. Another contestant of the show, season 3 winner Kapil Sharma too has been involved in the talk about Punjab elections, congratulating Maan after his party won the elections and also wishing Sonu Sood's sister, who had also contested for the elections.

Kapil once again extended his praise for Mann as he launched an anti-corruption initiative. The actor-comedian, however, was asked by a netizen if he was trying to 'butter up' the leader to get a Rajya Sabha seat. This was after former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was nominated by the AAP as a Member of Parliament.

Kapil Sharma responds to a netizen

The nation marked Shaheed Diwas, to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who had laid their lives for the country, on Wednesday. CM Mann launched an anti-corruption helpline to pay a 'true tribute to the freedom fighters.'

Kapil was impressed and replied to the post, "so proud of you paji" along with hug, clap and heart emojis.

so proud of you paji 🤗 👏👏👏❤️ https://t.co/OO7m8V9zps — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 23, 2022

One netizen, however, asked him, "Like Harbhajan, are you trying to butter up for a Rajya Sabha ticket?"

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star addressed the netizen as 'Saahab' (sir) and added that he only had a 'small wish' to see the country's progress. He then quipped, "If you wish, should I ask for a job for you?"

Kapil Sharma wishes Bhagwant Mann after AAP win in elections

Kapil posted an image from his wedding, where Bhagwant Mann was one of the guests when AAP won the elections by a big margin. He commented that history remembers 'those who creates history'. He added that Mann had also not just won the election, but had also 'won the heart of Punjab.'

Kapil Sharma meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Meanwhile, amid friendship with Punjab CM, Kapil met CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. The 40-year-old has been shooting in the state for his next film being directed by Nandita Das.