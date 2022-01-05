'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet': Comedian Drops Release Date Of Netflix Show With A Promo

The King of Comedy Kapil Sharma is all set for his Netflix debut with his new show Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet and fans are already assuming that some fun-banter is going to happen in the show. Recently, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the promo clip and release date with his fans. Starting the video with 'Amritsar ki galiyon se Mumbai ke sets tak (From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai)'.

Kapil Sharma's new Netflix show

Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet. The fan favourite comedian is all set to tickle your funny bones, this time on Netflix, with his first comedy special marking his OTT debut. Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, which is going to release on January 28, 2022, shows Kapil in a never before seen avatar. Here's a sneak peek into the special.

In the video, we can see Kapil Sharma getting candid about his life's journey and he starts it on a hilarious note and says, "Hi, this is Kapil Sharma and I’m from Amritsar and I’m done with my English". In the video, he also talks about how he has never taken comedy seriously as he is joking around all the time and it comes to him naturally since he's a Punjabi.

He further said that there's an inner voice that one hears as an artist, which says "I am not done yet! and I need to do something". He said that this inspired him to go ahead with the show.

He also further revealed that how Netflix appealed to him and said: "Netflix really attracted me". Talking about how his fans are eager to know about him, he said, "Everyone said they are interested in listening to my story I was like seriously! You could say this is my story, but yes my story is in my style."

Expressing his excitement at the end he said, "Remember this special is releasing on Netflix on 28th of January 2022 so please come soon because without you seriously I’m not done yet"

In the show, Kapil will be seen in a never seen before avatar as he will be seen getting candid about his life’s journey and will be sharing it all with his fans in his own fun and relatable way.

