Kapil Sharma Jets Off To Attend Mika Singh's Swayamvar; Fears 'kahin Dulha Na Mukar Jaaye'

Kapil Sharma recently took to his social media to reveal that he is jetting off to Jodhpur to attend his friend Mika Singh's Swayamvar. The comedian recently wrapped up shooting the last episode of his long-running talk show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Channel. The show is now being replaced by Laughter Champions judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

Meanwhile, singer Mika Singh had recently confirmed his reality show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti after months of speculations and rumours. The Oye Lucky singer talked about finding his life partner in the reality show.

Kapil Sharma jets off to Mika Singh's Swayamvar

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 41-year-old singer shared a couple of pictures of him boarding the plane to Jodhpur to attend Mika Singh's Swayamvar. The comedian who was styled by his wife Ginni wore a blue printed shirt paired with white pants. He also shared a picture from inside the plane with his friends.

In his true comic style, the actor joked about going to attend Mika Singh's wedding and revealed that he spent a handsome buck for the preparation of the same. He also joked about how he is worried that the groom might jilt from the nuptial. He wrote, ''Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur kharcha bahut ho gya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye #mika #mikakaswayamvar.''

On the other hand, Mika Singh took to his Instagram to share a video of Kapil Sharma landing in Jodhpur and receiving a grand welcome. The comedian received a grand welcome in the true Rajasthani style as he was seen dancing as well.

Meanwhile, as per a report from Free Press Journal, Mika Singh talked about finding his life partner on the reality show titled Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti which will be aired on Star Bharat.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma recently wrapped up filming the last episode of his show as the entire cast and team including Samona Chakravorti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and more were seen dancing at the wrap party. Take a look at the video below.

