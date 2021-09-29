Kapil Sharma Jokes About How He Learnt He Was In Depression From Media; Thanks His Wife

Kapil Sharma has seen the ups in life, and also witnessed numerous lows, that had become a talking point a couple of years ago. The actor-comedian had to undergo rehabilitation after battling alcohol issues and depression, which had lead to the cancellation of his shows while celebrities waited for him and the show going off-air eventually. He recently opened up on the difficult time and said that even he was unaware of what he was going through at that time.

Kapil has credited his wife Ginni Chatrath for giving him support during the time of crisis. He termed her as the 'big strength' in his life.

Kapil Sharma opens up on depression, support from family

Kapil Sharma stated, at Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest, that he reached a point where everything felt negative for him. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star stated that the situation was such that he wondered what kind of a chemical was being released in the brain that did not allow him to think positively.

He said that only his wife Ginni knew what he was going through, no one else could. Kapil shared that his mother did not know anything about mental illness and depression, since 'she was from a small village.'

He then jokingly praised the newspapers for running headlines like ‘Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar’ (Kapil Sharma became a victim of depression), after which he realised what he was suffering from. He said 'bhala ho paper walon' ka (let them flourish). He shared that Ginni stood with him like a 'strong pillar' at that time. He revealed Ginni's words of wisdom to him, that the public loved him and going back to sets for his show would make him feel good.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in December 2018. The couple is parents to two children, a daughter named Anayra, who was born in 2018 and Trishaan, born in February this year.

On the professional front, he recently resumed his The Kapil Sharma Show which had gone off-air due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many films' cast like BellBottom, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shershaah stars arrived on the show for promotions.