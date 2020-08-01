Kapil Sharma Jokes Sonu Sood Sent People To UP Even If They Were Going To The Market

After taking a long break due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kapil Sharma Show is now back with brand new episodes. Kapil Sharma recently took to Twitter to release the promo of his first episode after the lockdown. The promo features the Dabangg star, Sonu Sood. During the episode, Kapil Sharma joked that Sonu Sood sent two people to Azamgarh even though the workers had just gone to the market to procure some items.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Talks About 'Dabangg' On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Reveals The Dialogue He Wrote

Kapil Sharma’s Tweet has received about 32.5k likes, 1.9k Retweets, 738 comments and counting. Further several fans said that they were eager to watch the episode. You can check out Kapil Sharma’s Tweet here.

Don’t miss the first episode of #TKSS after a long break with the Hero of #2020 @SonuSood paji 👏 tomorrow 9:30 pm @SonyTV #TheKapilSharmaShow stay safe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2XHpss1cTm — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 31, 2020

You can check out some of the comments here:

Sir waiting for this episode like anything... Real hero is coming to your show...maza aane wala hai — CA Prateek Talwar (@Prateek0687) July 31, 2020

Sonu Sood’s Tweet:

Sonu Sood also replied to Kapil Sharma’s Tweet. In the Tweet, Sonu said that it was a pleasure to catch up with Kapil Sharma. Further, Sonu felt that Kapil would bring laughter in the lives of people during the lockdown. His tweet received about 9.2k likes, 567 Retweets and counting. You can check out Sonu Sood’s Tweet here:

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Talks About Pravasi Yojgar App On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Read Details

It’s always a pleasure catching up with you bhaji. I am sure you are going to bring back the laughter in the lives of people during these difficult time. Can’t wait for the most emotional n funny episode ever. @KapilSharmaK9 https://t.co/1DCoNr6fTX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 31, 2020

Further Kapil Sharma also replied to Sonu Sood’s Tweet. Kapil expressed his gratitude towards Sood for being a part of his show. Further, Kapil also appreciated Sonu’s contribution for migrant workers. You can check out Kapil Sharma’s Tweet here:

Thank u once again for coming n gracing our show with ur presence paji. Me n my team will keep working hard to bring a smile on people’s face but the smile which u brought on the faces of needy people in this pandemic is priceless. Lots of love always ❤️🙏 https://t.co/r5OidCjUBm — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 31, 2020

Kapil Sharma seems to have invited Sonu Sood on his show due to his contribution towards migrant workers. Another video of the promo showcases people thanking Sood. This video made the actor shed a tear.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Gets Teary-eyed After Migrant Workers Thank Him On 'Kapil Sharma Show' | Watch

Kapil Sharma’s Interview:

In a recent interview with a media portal, Kapil Sharma shared some details about the resuming the shoot. Kapil often invites Bollywood actors on his show. However, Kapil felt that actors wouldn’t make too many appearances on his show since films weren’t making theatrical releases.

Kapil revealed the names of some guests who were recently invited to his show. The comedian said that they had done an episode with Archana Puran Singh’s husband and Kashmira Shah. During the interview, Kapil also made a mention of his baby daughter.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Graces 'The Kapil Sharma Show' As The First Guest Post COVID-19 Lockdown

The Kapil Sharma Show:

The show revolves around a group of members in a co-operative society who often engage in funny banter. The Kapil Sharma Show's cast includes comedians like Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rochelle Rao. These comedians play the role of residents.

Promo Image Source: Kapil Sharma’s Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.