Kapil Sharma hurts sentiments of Kayastha community on show's episode, issues apology

Kapil Sharma issued an apology after members of the Kayastha community expressed their displeasure on one of the episodes involving the portrayal of Chitragupt on his TV show. The actor-comedian stated that it was never the intention of the makers to hurt the sentiments of the community

READ: When Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana Shared Quirky Memories On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

In a statement on Twitter, Kapil wrote, “Dear Kayastha community, I learnt that the episode of the The Kapil Sharma Show on March 28, 2020 and the depiction of Shri Chitragupt ji has hurt your sentiments. I apologise on behalf of the entire team. It was never our intention to hurt you.” He added, “Praying that you all stay happy, safe and smiling. Love and respect.”

Here’s the post

On the episode that aired on March 28, Kapil had played the role of Yamraj, while Chandan Prabhakar had enated the character of Chitragupt. In the act, Yamraj tried to dupe a rich man by telling him he was dead. Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek were also a part of the act.

READ: Bharti Singh On Her Bond With Kapil Sharma: 'We're Like Brother & Sister'

The episode seems to have been one of the last new episodes to have aired since the nation went on a lockdown since March 25. All shootings have been temporarily suspended till the restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, Kapil had lent his support to various causes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Firangi actor pledged Rs 50 crore to the Prime Minister’s relief fund. He also pledged to support the daily wage workers of the film industry, and had participated in the I for India concert to raise funds.

READ: Kapil Sharma And His Other Co-actor's Connection With 'Angry Birds 2': Did You Know?

READ: Sunil Grover To Re Unite With Kapil Sharma Once Again For 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.