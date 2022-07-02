Kapil Sharma Leaves Fans In Splits With His 'too Much English' In Canada: WATCH

Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is known for his comic timings and entertainment. Despite what the situation is, the comedian never fails to bring smiles to his fans' faces. After concluding the latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil Sharma is currently having a great time with his show's team. The comedian is accompanied by actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar.

While the show is over, for now, Kapil Sharma is making sure to keep his fans entertained with his comedy and "too much English." The comedian recently posted a hilarious video of him from Canada and left fans in splits.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma recently shared a hilarious video in which he could be seen addressing his fans in English mixed with Punjabi. In the video, Kapil Sharma starts by speaking in Punjabi and tells his fans that he has decided to go out to Canada in an open jeep. The actor said, "Today is Canada day. So, we thought let's go out in the open jeep."

The actor could be seen donning a white hoodie on matching track pants. As he further moves closer to the jeep, he says, "I will show you what happened... It's raining and our jeep in smashed." Another person, who sounded like his childhood friend Chandan Prabhakar, could be heard saying, "Itni baarish ho rahi hai aur ye banda open jeep khuli chodh kar…(It’s raining heavily and this man left the jeep open)."

Sharing the video, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Too much English in Toronto Canada." He further added, "ps:- watch till the end."

Soon after Kapil Sharma shared the video on Instagram, many of his friends and colleagues reacted. Bollywood star Tiger Shroff also reacted to the video and dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Canadian weather is laughing too," while Parmeet Sethi commented, "Itni angreji bolega toh Canada waale rakh lenge tujhe apne paas," and added a series of laughing emojis.

Kapil Sharma shares smile with his TKSS team in Canada

Kapil Sharma is currently in Canada along with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars. The comedian is keeping his fans updated about his trip via Instagram. Last month, the comedian was seen sharing smiles with his TKSS team in Vancouver. In the caption, he wrote, "Crew that laughs together stays together!! Styled by - biwi @ginnichatrath."

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma