'Happy birthday my son' Kapil Sharma Marks Son's 1st Birthday With Priceless Snap; 'thanks For Coming In Our Life'

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and ringed in his son Trishaan’s first birthday celebrations and posted a cute picture of the little one.

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma's son's birthday, Trishaan's birthday

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma extended wishes to his son Trishaan’s first birthday celebrations and took to Instagram to post a special message. To make the day extra special, the actor-comedian shared his son’s cute picture on social media along with a beautiful caption where he thanked him for coming into his life and making him a proud father.

 Kapil Sharma tied the knot with longtime friend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. Their wedding celebrations were followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day. and a grand reception for all the entertainment industry people in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, Anayra on December 10, 2019, and their son was born on February 1, 2021.

Kapil had announced Trishaan’s birth with an adorable post on Twitter that read, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother are both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude (sic).”

Kapil Sharma wishes son on his first birthday 

Now, as the little toddler turned one, a doting father Kapil shared his picture on Instagram while pouring in his love and blessings. In the picture, the little one can be seen wearing big blue sunglasses along with a formal suit as he cutely stars at the camera. While penning his wishes, Kapil wrote, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings... happy bday my son… thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful god bless  #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan.” 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

His friends from the industry including Tiger Shroff, Richa Sharma, Rajive Thakur, and more also sent their love to the parents and the little one. Post-Trishaan’s birth, Kapil took a paternity leave post which he appeared on the show which was revamped later. Meanwhile, on the work front, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently made his OTT debut through his Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. The hour-long comedy special saw the actor-comedian enthrall audiences with anecdotes from his life, jokes about politics, and Bollywood, and some heart-touching moments too. 

