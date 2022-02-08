Kapil Sharma On Reports Of His Spat With Akshay Kumar: 'He Can Never Be Annoyed With Me'

Kapil Sharma has broken his silence on reports surrounding his spat with actor Akshay Kumar, quipping that everything is fine between them. Issuing a statement via Twitter, the comedy maestro mentioned that he called his 'big bro' Akshay and 'sorted all this', further describing the chain of events as 'miscommunication'. He also maintained that the two will soon meet to shoot an episode for Akshay's upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

Kapil Sharma issues clarification on reports of his spat with Akshay Kumar

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 9, Sharma posted a tweet that read, "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you."

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me 😊thank you 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

The clarification comes after a Hindustan Times report quipped that Akshay was upset with Kapil because of a clip from his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, that the actor demanded deletion of, which was still shared by Sony Entertainment Television. Kumar had featured on the show to promote Atrangi Re and the comedian asked him about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality.’ Kapil hilariously spoke about how Kumar had asked a famous politician about how he liked eating mangoes. He was supposedly alluding to an interview that the actor did with PM Modi a few years back.

The source on the basis of anonymity told HT that apparently after the shoot got over, the actor requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office. The channel agreed to his request, however, the clip was leaked soon after on the internet, creating the rift. The source called it a 'breach of trust' on the part of a team member of Kapil's, with Kumar seeking clarification before he makes another appearance on the show.

Meanwhile, his upcoming Farhad Samji directorial Bachchan Pandey will be witnessing a theatrical release on March 18, 2022. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez among others in pivotal roles.

