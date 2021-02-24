Kapil Sharma Pays Tribute To Sardool Sikander, Shares Daughter's First Lohri Video

Kapil Sharma on Wednesday mourned the loss of late Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander, who at the age of 60 breathed his last in Punjab; he shared a video of the late singer blessing his daughter Anayra on her first Lohri. Sardool Sikander, who was also known as the "King of Bhangra", gave us hit songs like 'Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya' and 'Sanu ishq brandi char gayi'. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment.

Kapil Sharma's shares Sardool Sikander's video

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share a video from his daughter's first Lohri. The video has the late singer Sardool Sikander blessing Kapil Sharma's daughter while singing “Ek Onkar" and holding the baby girl in his arms. Along with the video, Kapil wrote, "A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first Lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the newborn, he sang “Mool Mantar” “Ek Onkar” to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts #omshanti #sardoolsikander." Take a look at Kapil Sharma's video below:

Fans of the comedian and the late singer commented on Kapil Sharma's Instagram video and mourned the loss of the legend. Many users commented "RIP" while others shared their love for the late singer by posting heart emojis. Read some of the fan comments below:

Sardool Sikander no more

Sardool Sikander was admitted to a hospital in Mohali after he tested positive for Covid-19. The singer died at 60 due to multiple organ failure. Many celebs and singers also took to their social media handles to mourn the loss of the legendary singer.

Punjab CM tweeted after learning about his death. Shiromi Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also mourned the loss and wrote that Sikander's death is a huge loss for the Punjabi entertainment industry. Read some of the condolence tweets below:

I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :(



A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of . My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1. ðŸ™ðŸ½ https://t.co/ppTTUIAau8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2021

When we talk about Punjabi singing or voice only one name comes to mind.. the legendary #SardoolSikander. Sadly he has left for his heavenly abode. This is the most upsetting news that I have heard, I truly wish I could have met him just once more. pic.twitter.com/BqAkJnAcFk — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 24, 2021

Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji.

Huge loss to the Industry. Prayers for his family ðŸ™ðŸ¼#SardoolSikander #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/yCYmoYMxf9 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 24, 2021

Saddened by the demise of legendary Punjabi singer and icon Sardool Sikander Ji. His death has left a big vacuum in Punjabi industry and also in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/YrwtsHT0mN — Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) February 24, 2021

My fav artist is no more with usðŸ˜¢



RIP #sardoolsikander sahabðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/zQC88TR6br — Sonu Kakkar (@SonuKakkar) February 24, 2021

