Kapil Sharma Posts Adorable Picture With His Favorite Star, See Ranveer Singh's Reaction

The weekly dose of every household laughter is back with The Kapil Sharma Show which is set to begin this weekend, August 21. The comedian recently took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable photo with the yesteryear star Dharmendra who will make a guest appearance in one of the upcoming episodes. As soon as the picture got uploaded, it got many sweet reactions from fans, as well as actor Ranveer Singh. Fans are highly awaiting India's much-touted comedy show, whose premiere will witness the presence of stars like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who will promote their latest movies Bell Bottom and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Kapil Sharma shares heartwarming post with Dharmendra

While fans await their favourite comedy cast to make a comeback, Kapil posted an adorable photo of him and veteran star Dharmendra, who appears to be on the show's sets. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen holding Kapil’s face affectionately as the comedian leans on the Sholay actor. Sharing this picture, Kapil wrote, “One of my favourite pic with my all-time favourite @aapkadharam love you paji #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #gratitude”. Have a look.

The moment this picture surfaced online, netizens bombarded Kapil's Instagram with sweet reactions. Ranveer Singh was one of them as he took to the comments section to write “Legend!”.

More about The Kapil Sharma Show's premiere

As per the promos released by Sony TV, the weekend episodes will feature Akshay Kumar with his Bell Bottom team, while Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, and Nora Fatehi will appear to promote their movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Sharing the promo of the weekend episodes on their Twitter page, Sony TV captioned it, “Poore Hindustaan ko hasaane @KapilSharmaK9 ho gaye hain taiyyar! Aur iss jashn mein chaar chaand lagaane, @ajaydevgn aur @akshaykumar, aa rahe hai iss baar! Watch #TheKapilSharmaShow from tomorrow, Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm, only on Sony TV”. (Kapil Sharma is ready to entertain the audience, with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar joining him this time.).

Poore Hindustaan ko hasaane @KapilSharmaK9 ho gaye hain taiyyar! Aur iss jashn mein chaar chaand lagaane, @ajaydevgn aur @akshaykumar, aa rahe hai iss baar! Watch #TheKapilSharmaShow from tomorrow, Sat-Sun at 9:30pm, only on Sony TV pic.twitter.com/3kLQ2DCMvo — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 20, 2021

The makers of the show are ready for the second season to go on air, with the new sets looking appealing. This season's cast includes Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Kiku Sharda. Popular entertainers Sudesh Lahiri and Gaurav Gera will also be a part of the show, appearing in quirky get-ups.

The Kapil Sharma show will premiere on 21st August, at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

(IMAGE- KAPIL SHARMA/ INSTAGRAM)