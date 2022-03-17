Kapil Sharma Posts Another Early Morning Video; Netizens Quip With Akshay Kumar References

The equation between Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar has been a talking point over the past few days. What started as rumours of a rift, ended with the duo having a gala time together on the sets of the former's comedy show. However, the link between the two has not ended, if the statements from netizens are anything to go by.

The comedian's recent videos have made fans wonder if he was seeking inspiration from Akshay Kumar as the actor was known to wake up early and exercise. A day after posting an early morning workout video, the Phillauri star once again stepped out in the wee hours, sparking similar reactions from the netizens.

Kapil Sharma sets out on early morning bike ride, netizens react with Akshay Kumar references again

Kapil enjoyed a ride on his 'favourite bike', the bullet, as he spent some time in Odisha. He was dressed in a yellow T-shirt and black pants and wore a helmet during his 'early morning' ride.

The 40-year-old was seen on the streets of Bhubaneswar with absolutely no one around on the streets as he gave his followers a view of some of the city.

He used hashtags like 'bullet lovers', 'beautiful' and more.

Netizens could not believe that Kapil had started waking up early. One asked if he was determined to leave Akshay behind. Another netizen joked if his shoot was with Akshay Kumar. One person in the comments section quipped that 'Khiladi Kumar's influence seemed to have caught on Kapil.

Kapil Sharma surprises fans with early morning workout

Kapil Sharma, a day before, had shared a workout video on Instagram. He had written that when the shoot timing was 6 AM, one had to start workout by 4 AM itself. Even that time too, many had asked if he was inspired by Akshay.

Kapil Sharma-Akshay Kumar bond big time on The Kapil Sharma

Ahead of the release of the movie Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay and the team arrived on the show for promotions. Right from Akshay quipping over having to kiss Kapil, to the duo talking about what 'Bewafa' meant, referring to one of the tracks from the movie, there were numerous fun-filled moments.