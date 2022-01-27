Kapil Sharma Reveals What Made Him Say Yes To Netflix's Show 'I'm Not Done Yet'

Kapil Sharma is all set for his Netflix debut with his new show Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet and fans are already assuming that some fun-banter is going to happen in the show. In this much-awaited Netflix special, the comedian is seen taking a trip down memory lane. Filled with heaps of banter and indulging humour, the viewers are surely in for a cherishable treat.

Recently, in a candid conversation, Kapil Sharma has revealed what made him say yes to the show. He also shared that with the new show on the online streaming giant, he is 'paying tribute to his loved ones' and that 'it is not the content he is sharing but it is life'.

Kapil Sharma on choosing Netflix special, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet

In a candid conversation, while talking about his OTT debut and what made him say yes to Netflix, he said, “After all these years on TV, I realized that my story is still beginning and to move onto the next chapter, I had to do something new and different for which Netflix seemed like the perfect place! I’ve seen such unique content from all around the world, Netflix seems like the best way to reach a global audience!"

"This special is a completely new zone for me, it’s unlike anything I’ve done before; I’ve drawn stories from my journey, discussed my experiences, and shared my path so far. With ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, I’ve also paid a tribute to my loved ones. So it’s not content I’m sharing with people, it’s my life! And where else would I want such a wondrous spectacle showcased but on Netflix? And given the current scenario, when the world is moving to digital spaces and OTT platforms, toh mera bhi entry banta hai na! Jokes apart, it has been a learning experience for me - this is far different from what I usually do and I’m excited for the world to see what we’ve created here.”

Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet will premiere on Netflix on January 28, 2022, and will also mark Kapil's OTT debut. Several promo videos have been shared by the comedian on his verified Instagram handle.

(With inputs: PR)

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma