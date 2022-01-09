Kapil Sharma Says Wife Ginni Was His Student Back In Punjab; Quips 'Now She's My Teacher'

Kapil Sharma is known as one of the most beloved comedians in the country. He has been spreading smiles for over a decade now and is currently hosting his show The Kapil Sharma Show on SonyTV. While Kapil has been jokingly flirting with all-female celebrities gracing his show since 2013, his heart belongs to only one, his wife, Ginni Chatrath. The comedian-turned-actor kept his relationship away from the limelight for several years before he tied the knot in 2018. As fans have been curious to know how the comedian and his wife first met, he recently recalled how he and Ginni fell for each other.

In a recent interview with The Man magazine, Kapil Sharma opened up about how he met his wife, Ginni, back in Punjab. The actor revealed his wife was in a girls' college in Jalandhar during her graduation. She was three to four years junior to him as he was in a co-ed college doing his PG diploma in commercial art. For some extra money, the comedian would visit other colleges to participate in the theatre when Ginni became one of his students. Kapil Sharma further quipped Ginni has now become his teacher after their marriage.

As Ginni was good at skits and histrionics, Kapil made her his assistant. With time Ginni fell for him and started liking him. When Kapil came to know about her feelings, he told her how his family's financial condition was different from that of hers. Giving an example of the car that Ginni used to come to college in, Kapil said it costs more than what his entire family's worth. He even told her that a relationship between them would not be possible. However, seemingly with his hard work and dedication, it did become possible.

Kapil Sharma's wedding

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony. The couple threw an extravagant wedding reception which was attended by several stars of the film industry. They are now parents to two kids - daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting his talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian is also set for his Netflix standup comedy Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. The standup comedy special will release on January 28, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ginnichatrath