Kapil Sharma Shares First Baby Photoshoot Of Son Trishaan; Calls Him 'lead Actor' In It

Kapil Sharma's little one Trishaan Sharma clocked his first birthday recently and was treated with a grand party by the comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath. The actor has now dropped glimpses from the celebrations, which included the little one's first baby photo shoot. Trishaan was pictured against adorable backdrops, posing with a guitar in one while looking like a complete beach baby in another.

He could also be seen smiling ear to ear alongside his elder sister Anayra Sharma in one picture, while another glimpse comprised of a beautiful family portrait that also included Kapil's mother Janak Rani. For the unversed, the comedy maestro and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018, post which they welcomed Anayra and Trishaan in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Kapil Sharma shares first baby photoshoot of son Trishaan

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 2, the comedian shared a trail of pictures beginning with his son smiling amid a scenic countryside backdrop, with a guitar and various vegetables laying around him. Trishaan also looked adorable in beachwear as he posed against a beach backdrop, while Kapil's children were also seen shedding smiles surrounded by stuffed teddy bear toys. In the caption, he wrote, "Title:- first bday, Lead actor:- Trishaan, Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi, mummy, papa, First photo shoot of #trishaan #happybirthday." Take a look.

Apart from fans, many celebrities showered love on his post, penning good wishes for the birthday boy. Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Manyyyyyyy happy returns of the day Trishaan. Lots of love and blessings for a long and beautiful, happy and healthy life, while singer Shreya Ghoshal mentioned "So adorable. Killer smile. Happy 1st birthday Trishaan baby". Others like Suresh Raina, Neeti Mohan, Neeru Bajwa, Sophie Choudry among others also reacted to his post.

Marking the little one's birthday on Tuesday, February 1, the comedian shared an adorable picture of Trishaan and wrote, "Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings... happy bday my son… thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@ KAPILSHARMA)