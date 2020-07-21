Kapil Sharma Shares Pic As He Gets Ready For Shoot; Says 'we're Tied With String Of Trust'

A few days ago, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and his team had announced that they would be resuming their shoots soon. The team had also shared that they would be returning to the sets after a total of 125 days. Recently, Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself as he got ready for the shoot.

Kapil Sharma shares a picture of himself getting ready for shoots

Kapil Sharma shared a picture of himself where he is getting make and hair done. The comedian shared the picture and gave his fans an insight into what is the new normal at their sets and behind the scenes. As Kapil sat in front of a mirror, people doing his hair and makeup were seen wearing masks, gloves and taking other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Kapil Sharma, in his caption, wrote about how trust is an important factor for people to work together. Here is what the comedian wrote in his post, "We are tied to each other with the strings of trust, otherwise I do not even know whether this man belongs to me or someone else". Check out the post below.

Fan reactions

Several fans of the comedian and the show flooded the post with their comments and reactions. Numerous fans were happy to see that Kapil Sharma was back on sets and the shoots have resumed. There were several fans who sent love to the show host and his team. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Lots Of Love Bhai❤️ pic.twitter.com/3mVug5Crdb — The Kapil Sharma Show™ | TKSS Fans | (@TKSS2FANS) July 21, 2020

we are Waiting for the show to telecast. Love you sir — Kapil FC Bihar (@kapilfcbihar) July 21, 2020

Great news 🙏🏼 — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) July 21, 2020

Archana Puran Singh shares BTS video of The Kapil Sharma Show

Archana Puran Singh too had taken to her social media handles and had shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of the show. In the video, she was seen explaining to her fans who was who on the set. She also told her fans that the whole set has been sanitized. She also showed her team members were taking precautions. Check out the video below.

Krushna, too, took to his social media handle and shared a behind the scenes video. He told his fans that they all are practising social distancing. He also told his fans on social media that the whole team was very excited to be back on the set. Check out the video below.

