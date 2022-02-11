Kapil Sharma Shares Pics With His 'all-time Favourite' Madhuri Dixit From 'TKSS' Sets; See

One of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry, Madhuri Dixit is all set to make his OTT debut in the upcoming suspense series The Fame Game. With the release date inching closer, the team of the series are ramping up the promotions and they will be next seen in the popular talk show on SONY, The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharing a glimpse into the same, the host Kapil Sharma shared a selfie from the sets with the Devdas actor and gave a shoutout to her OTT venture.

Taking to his Instagram on February 11, the 40-year-old actor shared selfies with Madhuri Dixit on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the actors sported a gummy smile as they posed together for the picture. In the caption, the host spoke in length about Dixit's charismatic persona and gave a shoutout to her OTT debut. He wrote,

''Though I met her many times but whenever I meet her, I always feel like it’s my first meeting, such a charismatic beauty she is 😍my all-time favourite,'' He continued, ''@madhuridixitnene best wishes for #thefamegame mam 🙏 love n regards always 🤗🙏 #netflix #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon''

Fans in the comment section could not help but feel ecstatic after seeing the actors posing together for the picture as one netizen commented, ''my two favourites in one frame''. Many dropped hearts and smiley emojis to express their happiness. The official handle of Netflix India also dropped a comment by writing, ''Iss duo ke liye Dil Toh Paagal Hai''

To be released on Netflix on February 25, Madhuri Dixit-starrer The Fame Game tells the story of Anamika Anand, a famous star with an ordinary private life. Her story takes a suspenseful turn when she goes missing and the series revolves around the drama post her dramatic disappearance. Sharing the trailer of the upcoming series on her Instagram, the 54-year-old wrote, ''Be it stardom or glamour, everything has a dark side to it. Know more about the flip side of fame in Bollywood star Anamika Anand’s life in the series The Fame Game. The trailer is to be out tomorrow. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix''

