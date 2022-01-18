Kapil Sharma Shares Video Of Little Anayra Playing Drums, Says 'Like Father Like Daughter'

Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma recently took to his social media to share an endearing video of his daughter Anayra playing the drums. He also uploaded the video with an adoring caption that was enough to melt the heart of the fans. Host of the popular talk show The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and shares two kids with her- daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Kapil Sharma's daughter plays drum

Taking to his Instagram story on January 18, the 40-year-old comedian-turned-actor shared a video of his daughter Anayra, dressed warmly, expertly playing the drums. The toddler can also be seen asking his father to play the drums himself. Kapil Sharma shared the video with the caption, ''Like father like daughter''. Watch the video here.

Anayruuuuu..!! 🥺🥺💙💙✨ Really Like Father like Daughter..!! 💙🥺✨ #AnayraSharma Winning Hearts..! 💙✨ That Innocence in Her eyes..🥺 Evil eyes off From Her and Her Papa!! ❤️✨🥺 @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/1QNdF4qlOs — Anushka Kapilfan (@AKapilfan) January 18, 2022

Fans of the comedian were quick to share the video on social media as netizens could not stop adoring the little one playing the drum. One netizen tweeted, ''Anayruuuuu..!! Really Like Father like Daughter..!! #AnayraSharma Winning Hearts..! That Innocence in Her eyes.. Evil eyes off From Her and Her Papa!! @KapilSharmaK9'' while another fan wrote, ''The cutest video of the day of cutie pie #anayra our multi talented princess like her father @KapilSharmaK9 . Her voice is so sweet . God bless her .@ChatrathGinni queen of heart. #KapilSharma #GinniChatrath''

More on Kapil Sharma

The comedian is known for keeping hs private life out of the public eye, however, in a new promo for his upcoming special titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, he recalled the time he drunk proposed to his now-wife Ginny Chatrath. He began, ''One day, I had drunk Officer's Choice (a whisky brand) when she called me. High thoughts!''

He further added, ''As soon as I picked up, I asked, 'Do you love me?' She was shocked and said, 'What! Ye aadmi me himmat kaise aa gayi (How did this man get so much courage)?'' Kapil Sharma did not forget to add his comical flavour in the narrative as he concluded, ''I am thankful I didn't drink toddy that day. Otherwise my question would have been, 'Ginni tere papa ko driver chahiye (Ginni, does your father need a driver)?'"

On the work front, he recently announced his biopic titled Funkaar which will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who also helmed Fukrey.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma