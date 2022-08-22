Kapil Sharma Shoots With Akshay Kumar Ahead Of TKSS All-new Season; Promotes 'CuttPutlli'

After entertaining fans for several months, viewers of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) were left disappointed on learning about the show going off air. The show had gone off air on June 5 and was replaced by India's Laughter Champions on Sony TV. With the makers of the show bringing down the curtains of the third season, Kapil Sharma and his team headed to the USA, where the comedian and his team are doing shows.

In a huge relief for fans, it is learnt that the show was on a hiatus for a few months due to the team's trip, and will soon be returning with an all-new season. As per reports, Kapil Sharma has started shooting for new season of The Kapil Sharma Show today, August 22, in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, and actor Akshay Kumar is the first guest for this season.

Kapil Sharma shoots with Akshay Kumar ahead of TKSS all-new season

As per a Pinkvilla report, a few days ago, Kapil and his team had started prepping and rehearsing for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. They are shooting today with Akshay Kumar, who is promoting his upcoming Jackky Bhagnani-produced film Cuttputlli on the show, the report mentioned, and further added that his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta too will be a part of the shoot.

Moreover, as per the reports, the show will witness a number of changes for the all-new season. Krushna Abhishek, who played the role of Sapna, won't continue shooting for the new season citing agreement issues. Furthermore, Bharti Singh too won’t actively be a part of the show's new season. “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too," she told Pinkvilla.

More about Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has a plethora of films in his kitty. After Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli will mark Kumar's fourth outing in 2022. The actor will next star in Ram Setu, which is scheduled to release in October, this year. Apart from these, the actor also has Mission Cinderella, OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, Selfiee, Gorkha and the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@kapilsharma