'Kapil Sharma Show' To Be Replaced By This New Reality Show; Check Who Are The Judges

One of the most popular talk shows on television, The Kapil Sharma show is coming to an end soon. After years of evoking laughter in millions of people and inviting high-profiled guests to their show, the show will be ending its successful run on Sony Entertainment Television on a high note.

Recently, Sony took to their official social media handle to announce a new reality show on the channel called Laughter Champions. It will be judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh who, interestingly, was also a significant part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' replaced by 'Laughter Champions'

As per a report from Indian Express, the channel made a strategic decision to replace The Kapil Sharma Show instead of broadcasting its old episodes. The reason behind the decision was to keep the audience entertained with new content rather than showing something old.

Making an example out of their previous reality show 'Comedy Circus', a source told the outlet that the channel decided to bring back a reality series showcasing stand-up comedians of the country considering that there are no similar concept shows being aired currently. Archana Puran Singh was a 'no-brainer' for the channel to recruit as the judge while Shekhar Suman was decided as a judge to bring an element of 'nostalgia' to the audience.

The promo video of the new upcoming show Laughter Champions was released today i.e on May 12, 2022, with Singh and Suman. Sony posted the video with the caption, ''Taiyyar ho jaayiye, kyunki aane waala hain ek mazedaar, dhamaakedaar naya show! Jald hi, Sony par! @archanapuransingh @shekhusuman.''

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is basking in the success of his latest shows featuring some of the biggest celebrities in the industry. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Kamal Haasan are amongst the many established actors who recently graced the stage of the talk show.

Recently, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram to share a glimpse into the upcoming episode with the cast of Dhaakad; Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal. He wrote, ''What a super fun episode with the team #dhaakad 🤩 congratulations n best wishes to @kanganaranaut @divyadutta25 @rampal72 @mrfilmistaani releasing on #20thmay #2022 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow 🤗🙏''.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma/sonytvofficial