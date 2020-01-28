Kapil Sharma Showcases Another Hidden Talent On His Social Media. Watch Video

If there is one person who can be called as the most famous comedian of Indian Television industry now, then it will be Kapil Sharma. The comedian turned actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show received an enormous response from the audience and Kapil Sharma’s fans.

His show has been graced by many big names from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar. Not just Bollywood, Kapil Sharma has hosted sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza, Dwayne Bravo, Saina Nehwal too. Kapil’s jokes have always kept the celebrities and audience hooked.

Apart from being a successful comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma is an amazing singer. On his show and also on his social media, he is often seen singing melodious tunes. Recently Kapil showed another hidden talent of his on social media. He recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen strumming the strings of the guitar.

The star undoubtedly plays the instrument with ease and beautifully as it is evident in the video. Everyone around him is also enjoying the tunes as he continues to show his guitar playing skills. The video received nearly 600,000 in a single day. The comedian turned actor loves music and initially wanted to be a singer.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl last year. Kapil Sharma revealed through social media that his baby has been named Anayra. His fans were gushing with joy when he shared pictures of his baby girl Anayra on Instagram. Kapil is currently enjoying the popularity and success of The Kapil Sharma Show.

