Kapil Sharma Takes Inspiration From Akshay Kumar, Wakes Up At 4 Am To Workout; Watch

Actor and comedian, Kapil Sharma is these days focused on maintaining a good physique and his social media post is proof of it. Kapil, who has an amazing fan following on his social media account, dropped a video that sees him doing some hardcore workouts in the gym. The fact that caught everybody's attention is that the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor woke up at 4 am to do his respective workout.

Kapil Sharma checks in to the gym at 4 am

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Kapil mentioned in the caption, "When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all." In the clip, Sharma is seen running on the treadmill, followed by high-intensity interval training, push-ups, and more. The motivational post is a treat to fans and followers who couldn't resist and started dropping some hilarious reactions. Some even asked if Kapil has taken inspiration from Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar.

Fans say 'Kapil has taken training from Akshay Kumar'

A user wrote, "सर जी अभी 4 बज रहा है आप का से उठने लगे लगता है अक्षय सर से ट्रेनिंग लिए हैं। गुड मॉर्निंग" (Sir it's only 4 am, since when did you start waking up so early? It seems Kapil has taken training from Akshay sir. Good morning), another user quipped, "Lol.. it's just after-effects of shooting with Akshay Kumar..don't worry things will get back to normal soon", a fan even wrote that may be Deepika Padukone is coming on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', that is why Kapil is putting so much of efforts.

Kapil recently shot an episode with Akshay Kumar as the Sooryavanshi actor promoted his forthcoming yet highly-anticipated film, Bachchhan Paandey, on the 'TKSS'. The duo had a tremendous amount of fun while shooting. In a promo video shared by Sony TV, Akshay was seen running towards Kapil, planting a kiss on Sharma's cheek and hugging him tightly. He also wished Kapil, ‘Holi Mubarak'. The development comes at a time when reports regarding an alleged rift between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma have been doing rounds, however, this gesture by Kumar has proved that such rumours are anything but true.

