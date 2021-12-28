Ahead of the release of an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma shared a short video clip giving fans a glimpse of how he had a blast with the cast of RRR. The TKKS witnessed RRR director, SS Rajamouli along with the star cast of the film Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan in their Sunday episode.

Kapil Sharma left Alia Bhatt speechless with a Ranbir Kapoor reference; WATCH

Kapil Sharma recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the upcoming TKSS episode in which the RRR cast members namely SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt were seen interacting with him. The video also depicted how Kapil Sharma asked Alia whether she chose the film only because the movie name had an R in it. Alia Bhatt, in response, was left speechless as she has been allegedly dating Ranbir Kapoor whose name's initial letter is the same as that of her latest movie.

The host also asked the other cast members some funny and interesting questions that left the audience in splits. When he asked Ram Charan about the reason behind him and Jr NTR being cast in the same film, the actor joked that there wasn't any filmmaker who could afford to have them together in one film. As Kapil Sharma does not shy away to make fun of his own English, he spoke to SS Rajamouli and washed him good luck in interpreting his English. Watch the video ahead-

More on RRR movie

The cast of the movie will include prominent actors namely N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, and many others. On the other hand, while many of them were speculating the RRR movie release date to be postponed due to the Omicron scare, the makers recently confirmed the movie will be released on the originally scheduled date, i.e. on 7 January 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma