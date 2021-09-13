Kapil Sharma Teases Archana Puran Singh, Asks Fans To 'unfollow Her' On Instagram; Watch

The nation has been bursting into laughter after watching The Kapil Sharma Show in its latest season. Now adding to the ensemble casts' on-screen banter with several celebrities, Archana Puran Singh gives all TKSS fans a glimpse of her hilarious banter with the comedian. Archana updates her Instagram account frequently with the show's content and in her latest video, Kapil can be seen pulling her leg over posting Behind The Scenes drama.

Taking to her Instagram account yesterday, Puran hailed Kapil as the content king as his unfiltered comedy wins over the audience's hearts. Archana, who is the shows celebrity judge can be seen filming Kapil, with the latter requesting all her Instagram fans to unfollow her. Archana Puran Singh then questions the comedian for his statement, and his befitting reply will leave you in splits.

Kapil Sharma requests Archana's fans to unfollow her

Uploading the nearly two-minute BTS clip on her social media handle, Singh wrote, "Where content is king, he is the content king. Unrehearsed. Impromptu. Spontaneous. It's always such fun on the sets of #thekapilsharmashow." Kapil can be seen grooving to ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ song's lyrics. As the comedian catches Archana filming her, he urges her fans to unfollow her. Revealing the reason behind his comment, he tells Archana," Kyun ka kya matlab hua? Humari itni shoot nahi hoti jitni aapki chal rahi hai' (What do you mean by why? We don’t shoot as much as you do). Archana then bursts into laughter. Take a look.

As their banter intensifies as Archana coyly tells Kapil to ask his fans to follow her as she keeps her social media updated with content. "Tu toh post karta nahi, main post toh post karti hu yaar", she said. Kapil then tells Archana his immense fan following, despite him not being regular on the app. He also jokes around posing in a slit dress, which would stun the audience. Taking a dig at his fitness, Singh states that 'he would not fit in it'.

The Kapil Sharma Show's latest weekend episodes witnessed Thalaivii who is riding high on the success of the J. Jayalalithaa biopic as well as Govinda, Sunita Ahuja and Tina Ahuja in a special appearance on Sunday. September 12. The show's ensemble cast also includes Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and more. The show airs on Sony TV, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

(IMAGE: ARCHANAPURANSINGH/ INSTA)