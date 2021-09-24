Kapil Sharma Teases Fans With Upcoming Cricket Special Show Feat. Sehwag And Mohd Kaif

As the fans look forward to the weekend to watch the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the artist recently shared a short clip of the episode and escalated the curiosity of the fans.

As depicted in the video, two of the popular cricketers, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will be seen showcasing their fun and candid side while interacting with the host. Fans were delighted to watch the cricketer duo together on the show and stated how they were waiting to watch the show this weekend.

Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif to feature on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip from his upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in which he can be seen inviting Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif as guests. The video also depicted how Kapil Sharma asked Virender Sehwag whether he worked in his house during the pandemic when no domestic help was available to which he gave a funny response. The host even discussed some of the quirky comments by fans received on Sehwag and Kaif’s social media posts and cracked up the audience. Kapil Sharma further recalled how Sachin Tendulkar used to hand over a banana to Sehwag every time he wanted him to stay silent. He then asked Sehwag whether he would like to give a banana to someone who talks a lot to which he throws it to Kapil. He then asks him to throw it back and said that the show will be shut if he stopped speaking. In the caption, he stated that the upcoming episode will be ‘cricket special’ that will feature Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif as guests.

Many fans were delighted to watch the clipping and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their amazement. Many fans also stated how excited they were to watch the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Some of the fans also added laughing emojis in the comments to depict how they were left in splits after listening to the quirky jokes. Take a look at how the fans reacted when Kapil Sharma shared a funny glimpse of the upcoming The Kapil Sharma Show episode.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma